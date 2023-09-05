North Korea might supply weapons to Russia for Ukraine: US

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 05, 2023 | 04:21 pm 3 min read

North Korean leader Kim and Putin will likely to meet in Russia to discuss arms deals

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly planning to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. They will likely discuss military cooperation and potential arms deals, The New York Times reported, citing the United States (US) and allied officials. They would likely fulfill Russia's increasing demand for weapons in the Ukraine war. It will also reportedly address North Korea's pursuit of advanced technology for nuclear-powered submarines and satellites, besides food aid.

Why does this story matter?

This comes ahead of North Korea celebrating its foundation day on Saturday. In July, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also visited North Korea and met Kim during the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, also called Victory Day in North Korea. Following Shoigu's visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed Shoigu met the North Korean leader to secure arms deals to aid Moscow in the war in Ukraine.

Possible itinerary for Kim's visit to Russia

Kim will likely travel by armored train from Pyongyang to Vladivostok, Russia, to partake in the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for Sunday to Wednesday (September 10-13) at Far Eastern Federal University. He might also visit Pier 33, where Russian Pacific fleet ships dock, per NYT. Meanwhile, Putin wants Kim to commit to sending anti-tank missiles and artillery shells to Russia amid the Ukraine war, while Kim wants to secure technological support from Russia, per The Associated Press.

US warns of advancing North Korea-Russia talks

Meanwhile, US officials have warned that Putin and Kim have exchanged letters to discuss a potential arms deal, with high-level talks on military cooperation between both countries "actively advancing." According to reports, the White House has previously released declassified intelligence in an effort to dissuade North Korea, China, and other countries from supplying Russia with weapons. Meanwhile, in August, a 20-member delegation of North Korean officials traveled to Vladivostok and then also arrived in Moscow, possibly for planning Kim's visit.

President Biden wants to deter Russia's support network

Moreover, US President Joe Biden's administration reportedly aims to deter support for Russia from North Korea, China, and Iran as part of its strategy to help Ukraine defend against Russia, per NYT. US officials believe their warnings have influenced Iran to reconsider plans of providing ballistic missiles to Russia. While China has supplied dual-use technology and components, it has not sent drones or any heavy weaponry to the Russian military.

