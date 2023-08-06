Hiroshima Day: Movies that depict catastrophic consequences of nuclear bombings

Entertainment

Hiroshima Day: Movies that depict catastrophic consequences of nuclear bombings

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 06, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Films that perfectly depicted the horrors of bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has taken the world by storm by bringing the meticulous details of the first-ever atomic bomb used to attack Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during World War II. On Hiroshima Day (August 6) on Sunday, we bring you other compelling films that portray the catastrophic consequences of bombings and also shed light on the enduring human spirit amid the darkest times.

'Rhapsody in August' (1991)

Akira Kurosawa's Rhapsody in August (1991) is a must-watch for those who want to understand the lingering scars of the Nagasaki bombing, war, and the universal quest for peace and reconciliation. Set in Nagasaki, it follows the story of Kane—an elderly woman who survived the bombing—and tells the tale of three generations of a Japanese family and their responses to the bombing of Japan.

'Black Rain' (1989)

The Japanese film Black Rain (Kuroi Ame) is another movie that offers glimpses of the devastating aftermath of the bombings. Shot in black-and-white, it revolves around Shigematsu Shizuma, his wife Shigeko, and his niece and half-orphan Yasuko, who survive the bombings. Black Rain successfully managed to portray the long-term consequences of the bimbs faced by those fortunate enough to survive in a bleak manner.

'Barefoot Gen' (1983)

The 1983 Japanese adult animated war film—Barefoot Gen—vividly depicts the horrors of the Hiroshima atomic bombing during World War II. Based on an eponymous manga series, it tells a gripping saga of a young boy, Gen, who witnesses the unimaginable destruction, suffering, and loss of innocent lives. As the city crumbles under the dust, Gen's determination to survive become a powerful symbol of hope.

'Dr. Strangelove' (1964)

There are only a handful of movies that have taken a drastic departure from the subject matter, and one among them is Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove (1964). The black-comedy film, which starred Peter Sellers in three distant roles, is set against the backdrop of the Cold War and brilliantly satirizes the fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States.

Share this timeline