Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' rated PG-13; locking horns with 'Oppenheimer'

Written by Aikantik Bag June 14, 2023 | 11:51 am 1 min read

'Barbie' gets PG-13 rating

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is in the buzz for quite some time. From the hype to quirky promotional campaigns, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for the American fantasy comedy-drama. The Gerwig directorial is rated PG-13 for its suggestive references and language. The project is going to lock horns with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the box office on July 21, 2023.

Cast and crew of the film

Barbie is headlined by the adept Margot Robbie (the titular character) and Ryan Gosling (Ken). The other cast includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Ritu Arya, Simu Liu, John Cena, and Emerald Fennell, among others. The story is penned by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. The excitement regarding this OG character is quite high and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

