Entertainment

'Hocus Pocus 3' is underway, confirms Disney

'Hocus Pocus 3' is underway, confirms Disney

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 01:33 pm 1 min read

'Hocus Pocus 3' is happening!

Hocus Pocus holds a special space in many ardent Disney fans' hearts. Well, Disney stans, we have an exciting update for you all! The cult franchise is returning for its third installment and Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production revealed the same during a recent interview. Fans are eagerly waiting to dive into the world of magical adventures.

Speculation and excitement regarding the new installment

Bailey spoke to The New York Times and said, "Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening." Fans were elated when the post-credits scene of Hocus Pocus 2 hinted at the possibility of another installment. Though nothing else is revealed, fans are speculating if the iconic Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are going to return or not.

Twitter Post