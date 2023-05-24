Entertainment

Paris Hilton's pet Chihuahua passes away at 23

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 02:34 pm 1 min read

Paris Hilton's pet Chihuahua passed away aged 23

Paris Hilton is one of the most known faces in Hollywood. The media personality took to Instagram to share the news of her pet Chihuahua's demise. The pet was Hilton's companion for 23 years—more than half her life. Hilton wrote a heartfelt post remembering the Chihuahua. She called it Harajuku B****. Fans expressed their condolences to Hilton on her irreparable loss.

'...she was always there, a tiny ball of love'

Hilton posted a photo set with Harajuku B**** and captioned it, "From the glitz and glamor to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days. We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears." Since Monday, Hilton has shared several Reels and photos featuring the canine. Rest in peace, Harajuku B****!

