What makes Spotify more than just a music streaming service

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 09, 2023, 02:32 pm 4 min read

Spotify wants to be bigger than just a music player (Photo credit: Spotify)

Spotify wants to be more than just a music streaming service. The app has been evolving over the years. But recently, the changes have become more prominent. From AI DJ to the recently announced design changes at the Stream On event, the company has made its intention clear. The purists may not like it, but Spotify is striving for something bigger.

Why does this story matter?

Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service, has invested heavily in podcasts, live audio, and more in recent years.

Daniel Ek, the company's CEO, once told Forbes his desire to win audio. He wasn't just talking about music but every form of audio entertainment.

Spotify aims to become the go-to destination for all digital sound. The new changes are a testament to that.

Spotify introduced a new UI last year

Spotify has long been wanting to push users to new content. The company first tried to put everything side by side. However, it later decided to give each category breathing space. Last year, the company launched a new Home experience with separate feeds for Music and Podcast & Shows. The update was aimed at making the content more personalized.

New changes are coming to tackle backlash on old UI

Spotify's new UI has, however, been facing some backlash from users. Several users complained about how hard it was to navigate. With the new design changes announced at the Stream On event, the company aims to tackle it. Vertical scrolling is Spotify's answer to its discovery problems. Endless scrolling through an auto-playing feed will also help the company attract users to new content.

Users will be able to vertically scroll through feeds

The redesigned Spotify app will have TikTok-like 'discovery' feeds where users will be able to scroll through vertically. The vertical scrolling feed is designed to make discovering music and podcasts easier. Users will be able to scroll through the auto-playing feed and preview albums, a single track, or an entire playlist by clicking on the card.

Feed will be muted while listening to music

When it comes to playlists and albums, users can preview up to five tracks. At times, they will also get an idea about why they are getting the recommendations. Spotify will also allow users to listen to music while scrolling through the feed. In that case, the feed will be muted, like on Instagram. Full-screen vertical scrolling is also available for podcasts and audiobooks.

Smart Shuffle will automatically add similar songs to playlists

While the new 'discovery' feeds will be available to all Spotify users, the company is rolling out an exclusive feature for its Premium subscribers called 'Smart Shuffle.' Smart Shuffle will automatically add tracks to playlists. "Smart Shuffle brings new life into listeners' playlists by recommending and visualizing additional songs that perfectly connect with the playlist," said Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström.

Spotify now has its own version of Instagram Stories

As we mentioned earlier, Spotify wants to be more than just an online music player. It wants users to spend time scrolling through its feeds and watching its 'Stories.' Yes, you heard it right. Spotify now has its own version of Instagram Stories dubbed 'Clips.' It allows artists to add 30-second videos to their profiles. The goal is to enhance the experience of fans.

AI-powered DJ can play music per users' wish

AI is the buzzword now. Spotify made its interest in the field known with the introduction of its AI-powered DJ. The company calls it a DJ "in your pocket." Spotify's AI DJ represents two different phases of technological advancement - radio and AI. The DJ mimics a radio and has the ability to pick the music users like.