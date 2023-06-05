Entertainment

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 01:29 pm 1 min read

'The Night Manager 2' trailer is out

The Indian Adaptation of The Night Manager received love from all over the world. Ever since, the first part was released, fans were eagerly waiting for the second part and now the makers have unveiled the trailer of the same. It is set to premiere on June 30, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar. A 2016 BBC series of the same name received critical acclaim too.

Anticipation and cast of the series

Fans loved the chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor and the latter's acting skills were praised in the first part. The series is directed by Sandeep Modi and the cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome. Kapoor told Variety, "The Night Manager Part 2 will be bigger, better and bolder. This union is indeed something one would never expect."

