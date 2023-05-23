Entertainment

OTT: Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' to premiere on SonyLIV

OTT: Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' to premiere on SonyLIV

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 12:31 pm 1 min read

'Gyaarah Gyaarah' to premiere on SonyLIV soon

Academy Award winner Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment (the digital arm of Dharma Productions) announced their first project since their collaboration was announced recently. The upcoming series is titled Gyaarah Gyaarah and it will be streaming on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Monga and Johar come from different sensibilities, hence it will be interesting to where their cinematic views converge.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The series is an investigative fantasy drama and is set across three different timelines. The project is penned by Puja Banerji and Sunjoy Shekhar. It is being helmed by Umesh Bist. It is co-produced by Achin Jain (Sikhya Entertainment) and Apoorva Mehta (Dharmatic Entertainment). The cast includes Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, Raghav Juyal, among others. The series will premiere on SonyLIV﻿ soon.

Twitter Post