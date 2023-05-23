Entertainment

OTT: Netflix's 'Merpeople' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 02:15 pm 1 min read

'Merpeople' is streaming now

Merpeople is the recently released docu-series that revolves around the lives of underwater performers who aim to become mermaids. This unique subject has been in talks for some time in the recent past. The series is now streaming on the OTT giant Netflix. The trailer was released a while back and it was loved by viewers worldwide. This series is a perfect weekday detox.

More about the docu-series

Interestingly, this series revolves around an industry that has a market size of $500M. The synopsis of the series termed it as the "journey of passion and perseverance." The series is directed by Cynthia Wade and it features several professionals from the underwater performing industry. The professionals will be seen sharing their experiences, life, and career over these years.

