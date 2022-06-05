Entertainment

Biopic on 'India's Recycle Man' Binish Desai announced: Details here

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 05, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

A biopic on environmentalist Dr. Binish Desai (left) has been announced. (Photo credit: Twitter/@binishdesai)

Production house NH Studioz on Sunday announced a feature film based on the life of Dr. Binish Desai—the "Recycle Man of India." The biopic was announced on the occasion of World Environment Day. According to a statement released by the makers, the untitled film will delve into the life and experiences of the environmentalist right from his childhood. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Desai has been making strides in his quest to eliminate waste for a more sustainable future.

In the past, he reportedly converted about 1,996 metric tons of trash into useful products in just one year.

He also turned PPE kits and other pandemic-related biomedical waste into eco-friendly bricks.

In 2018, Desai also featured in Forbes's 30 Under 30 Asia's list of successful social entrepreneurs.

Plot Desai's biopic will be first of its kind

The yet-to-be-titled biopic will narrate the journey of a 10-year-old who struggles and experiments with his innovations but soon finds a breakthrough that leads him to be known as the Recycle Man of India. The biopic will emphasize how dreams come true with just a little bit of faith and also by breaking every possible stereotype in his way.

Quote Journey not about what I achieved but challenges, failures: Desai

"My journey is not about what I achieved but the challenges, the failures, and the obstacles that came in the way. May [it] be losing everything, being on the gunpoint or being called mad for working with waste," Desai said in a statement. "Despite of facing all this, a boy was able to follow his dreams and make [them] a reality (sic)," he concluded.

Information Film's set follows 'zero waste policy'

The biopic on Desai will reportedly be the first mainstream film to be based on a man's journey to eliminate the concept of waste. Moreover, the makers have ensured to shoot the film with zero carbon emissions and will also implement a no-waste policy on the sets. Reportedly, the film's set has also been designed under Desai's expert guidance.