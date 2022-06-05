Biopic on 'India's Recycle Man' Binish Desai announced: Details here
Production house NH Studioz on Sunday announced a feature film based on the life of Dr. Binish Desai—the "Recycle Man of India." The biopic was announced on the occasion of World Environment Day. According to a statement released by the makers, the untitled film will delve into the life and experiences of the environmentalist right from his childhood. Read on for more details.
- Desai has been making strides in his quest to eliminate waste for a more sustainable future.
- In the past, he reportedly converted about 1,996 metric tons of trash into useful products in just one year.
- He also turned PPE kits and other pandemic-related biomedical waste into eco-friendly bricks.
- In 2018, Desai also featured in Forbes's 30 Under 30 Asia's list of successful social entrepreneurs.
The yet-to-be-titled biopic will narrate the journey of a 10-year-old who struggles and experiments with his innovations but soon finds a breakthrough that leads him to be known as the Recycle Man of India. The biopic will emphasize how dreams come true with just a little bit of faith and also by breaking every possible stereotype in his way.
"My journey is not about what I achieved but the challenges, the failures, and the obstacles that came in the way. May [it] be losing everything, being on the gunpoint or being called mad for working with waste," Desai said in a statement. "Despite of facing all this, a boy was able to follow his dreams and make [them] a reality (sic)," he concluded.
The biopic on Desai will reportedly be the first mainstream film to be based on a man's journey to eliminate the concept of waste. Moreover, the makers have ensured to shoot the film with zero carbon emissions and will also implement a no-waste policy on the sets. Reportedly, the film's set has also been designed under Desai's expert guidance.