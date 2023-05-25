Entertainment

Cillian Murphy birthday special: Actor's best roles according to IMDb

Cillian Murphy birthday special: Actor's best roles according to IMDb

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 25, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Prolific actor Cillian Murphy celebrates his 47th birthday on Thursday

Cillian Murphy—an Irish actor—has etched his name among the most esteemed actors in the Hollywood film industry. From his debut in 1996, Murphy has consistently captivated audiences—whether it's his iconic role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders or his memorable performances in films like Inception and 28 Days Later. On his 47th birthday, we gather his exceptional performances that are rated highest on IMDb.

'The Dark Knight' (2008) - 9.1/10 rating

Welcome to Arkham Asylum—where Dr. Jonathan Crane aka the Scarecrow (Murphy) resides! Murphy made his debut as Crane in Batman Begins (2005), and reprised his villainous role in two other Batman movies—all directed by Christopher Nolan. Murphy's character undergoes development in The Dark Knight and his portrayal of a morally insane criminal leaves audiences craving for more. It is rated 9.1/10 by IMDb voters.

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022) - 8.8/10

Murphy's portrayal of Shelby in the critically acclaimed BBC series Peaky Blinders, which ran for six seasons, catapulted the Irish actor to new heights of recognition in the television world. Set in 1920s Birmingham, England, even though the drama was packed with a star cast, it was Thomas's character that took center stage each time—thanks to Murphy's exceptional performance in the series.

'Inception' (2010) - 8.8/10

Batman films aside, Murphy teamed up with Nolan again in 2010 for the thought-provoking and masterfully crafted film, Inception. Renowned for its mind-bending storyline and intricate dream sequences within them, the film featured an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Murphy, and Tom Hardy among others. Murphy seamlessly blended into the ensemble and added depth and complexity to his role as entrepreneur Robert Fischer.

'Dunkirk' (2017) - 7.8/10

Nolan again teamed up with his favorite muse Murphy in the harrowing World War II epic Dunkirk, released in 2017, which presented the historic rescue mission of over three lakh Allied soldiers from Dunkirk. Portraying a shell-shocked soldier, who's rescued by a civilian ship, Murphy effortlessly slipped into the skin of the character and conveyed the psychological turmoil and trauma experienced by war veterans.

'28 Days Later' (2002) - 7.5/10

Directed by Danny Boyle, 28 Days Later featured Murphy as Jim, who wakes from a coma to realize that he is one of the few survivors in a world ravaged by a devastating virus that has destroyed a large population of the UK. Considered one of Murphy's breakout performances, his unbelievably wild expressions drew audiences into the journey of survival in this horror-sci-fi flick.