Who is Justin Combs? Rapper Diddy's son arrested for DUI

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 05, 2023, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Renowned American rapper Diddy's eldest son Justin Combs arrested for driving under influence of alcohol or other drugs

Justin Combs, the eldest son of award-winning American rapper Diddy, was arrested for DUI (Driving under the influence) near Beverly Hills in Los Angeles on Sunday. The 29-year-old, known for showcasing his lavish lifestyle on social media, was taken into custody by the police for driving while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Here is everything you need to know about Combs.

Before going ahead, what's the current update on Combs's arrest?

According to TMZ, following a preliminary investigation, Combs was taken to prison on suspicion of driving under the influence. At present, reports suggest that he has been booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge, and his bond has been set at $5,000. Notably, Combs is frequently seen sharing pictures and videos with alcohol on his Instagram, where he is followed by an impressive 1.6M people.

Combs is an established American football player

Born in 1993, Combs is an American actor and football player. He is widely recognized as the son of award-winning rapper and highly successful entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs, and fashion designer Misa Hylton. Combs came into the spotlight when he appeared alongside his father on MTV's show My Super Sweet Sixteen. In addition to his television appearances, he has pursued a career in football.

When Combs received backlash for accepting a scholarship

Combs pursued higher education at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he earned a Bachelor's degree in sociology. His graduation from UCLA in June 2016 marked a significant milestone as he became the first member of the Combs family to graduate from college. Notably in 2012, he faced criticism for accepting a scholarship at UCLA, considering his father could've easily paid $54,000.

Combs has made headlines for his luxurious lifestyle

Combs has garnered attention not only for his career but also for his extravagant lifestyle. To note, on Combs's 16th birthday, Diddy gifted him a Maybach car valued at $3,60,000 and also provided his son with a personal chauffeur to accompany the car, reportedly. On a separate note, as of 2021, Combs' net worth is estimated to be around $3M, according to Married Biography.

Here's a glimpse of his social media posts

