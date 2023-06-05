Entertainment

Abhishek-Aviva get married; Rajinikanth, Yash, Kichcha Sudeep attend

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 04:06 pm 1 min read

Rajinikanth, Yash, Kichcha Sudeep attend Abhishek-Aviva's wedding

Love is in the air in tinsel town! Actor Abhishek Ambareesh tied the knot with model and entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa. The photos are making rounds on social media. The auspicious ceremony was attended by several biggies, including Rajinikanth, Yash, and Venkaiah Naidu, among others. Ambareesh is the son of the late actor Ambareesh, whereas Bidapa is the daughter of fashion designer Prasad Bidapa.

Couple to host a grand reception in Bengaluru

Several fan accounts are posting videos of Rajinikanth and Yash blessing the newlywed couple. The KGF star twinned in pink with his wife Radhika Pandit as both of them donned traditional attire. The wedding was also attended by Kichcha Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini. Reportedly, the couple will host a grand reception on Wednesday (June 7) in Bengaluru.

