Amidst sexist remark controversy, slipper flung at Kannada actor Darshan

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 19, 2022, 05:07 pm 2 min read

'Kranti' is headling for release on January 26

Kannada actor Darshan will be next seen in Kranti, which is slated for release on January 26. As the release date is around the corner, the actor has been busy promoting the movie during various events. On Sunday, the actor took part in an event at Karnataka's Hosapete. While standing on the stage, a slipper was flung at the actor. Here's why.

Darshan made a rather undelightful comment during an interview. A video of it surfaced online and people have been condemning the actor for making such a sexist remark.

He has been on the receiving end of backlash from fans, with viewers expressing how disappointed they are over the remark. The recent incident has taken place during this ongoing controversy.

Darshan continued to be calm after the incident

Darshan and the team of Kranti were launching a song from the movie when the incident happened. Actor Rachita Ram was delivering her speech on stage when a miscreant from the audience's side flung a slipper at Darshan. When someone from the organizing team apologized to him, he said, "It's not your mistake brother, no problem." He immediately left the venue.

Here's what he told about the 'Goddess of luck'

In an undated video that recently surfaced online and went viral, Darshan made a remark about the "Goddess of luck." In an interview with an entertainment portal, he said, "Goddess of luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out."

All you need to know about 'Kranti'

To recall, about a decade ago, Darshan made headlines when he was arrested over accusations of assaulting his wife. Speaking of Kranti, it is touted to be an action drama led by Darshan and Ram. V Harikrishna has helmed the project bankrolled by Shylaja Nag and B Suresha. A Karunakar has cranked the camera, while Prakash Karinja is the editor.