Written by Tanvi Gupta May 23, 2023, 05:37 pm 2 min read

BTS's V poses with BLACKPINK's Lisa and supermodel Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrated her 53rd birthday on Monday in style in Cannes. The iconic model played host to a spectacular array of star-studded guests amidst the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival. However, it's not just the grand celebration that sparked excitement, as a viral picture captured Campbell flashing her impressive smile alongside none other than the sensational K-pop artists V and Lisa.

What is special about the picture from the birthday bash?

In a stunning display of star power, the viral picture captured attention due to the radiant presence of supermodel Campbell alongside two global music sensations, BTS's V and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Adding to the intrigue, both V and Lisa were seen donning exquisite outfits from the luxury brand Celine, as they proudly represent the renowned fashion brand as its ambassadors at the Film Festival.

Take a look at the viral picture

Lisa's men's suit attire was widely appreciated

Lisa garnered significant attention and praise when she made a stylish appearance at Campbell's birthday celebration, stealing the spotlight with her impeccable choice of attire—a men's suit from Celine's winter collection. Known for her ethereal charm in androgynous outfits, fans couldn't help but admire how effortlessly she pulled off the suit. Notably, Lisa is in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival representing Celine.

Campbell's Cannes appearance

Campbell jetted to France after being in Barcelona with her one-year-old daughter, reportedly. It's not the first time that Campbell has graced the film festival with her presence, as she has been a regular fixture at Cannes for over 16 years now. She has already attended the film premieres for Jeanne du Bary—featuring Johnny Depp, Firebrand (Jude Law), and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Know more about London-born Campbell

Campbell established herself as a tour de force since the early days of her modeling career at the age of 15. Throughout her illustrious journey, the supermodel has collaborated with various renowned fashion houses including Versace, Prada, Dior, and many others. Her presence has graced the covers of prestigious Vogue publications, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape across America, England, and beyond.