Entertainment

Amber Heard to pen a memoir post-Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard to pen a memoir post-Johnny Depp defamation trial

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 04:42 pm 1 min read

Amber Heard to pen a memoir after Johnny Depp defamation trial

Amber Heard has been in the headlines for his turbulent marriage with actor Johnny Depp and the subsequent defamation trial. The court ruled the case in Depp's favor and Heard was directed to pay a huge financial compensation. Ever since that, Heard quit Hollywood and relocated to Madrid, Spain. Now reports suggest that Heard will pen a tell-all memoir sharing her side.

An insider revealed this to a publication

Currently, Heard stays in Madrid with her daughter Oonagh Paige. A source close to her informed Radar Online about the tell-all memoir. The source stated, "She won't be silenced. She feels she was treated very badly during the trial. She feels like she's the victim here." Reportedly, the book will also address the harassment faced on social media.

Twitter Post