EXO-CBX file complaint to Fair Trade Commission; SM Entertainment responds

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 04:38 pm 1 min read

SM Entertainment responds to EXO-CBX's complaint

Ever since EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen released a statement on terminating their contracts with agency SM Entertainment, fans have been monitoring every update. Recently, the trio's legal representative revealed that the law firm LIN has filed a complaint to the Fair Trade Commission against the agency for "abuse of superior bargaining position." Now, SM Entertainment has released a statement, too.

The agency's response against the trio's legal representative

In the statement by SM Entertainment, they emphasized three points—the confidentiality of settlement reports, the artists' legal representative's claims, and the agency's decision for EXO. The statement read, "We have decided to provide copies of the settlement reports with the consent and understanding of EXO members on the premise that the three artists and legal representative do not use them for unjust purposes."

