EXO Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin to terminate 'slave contracts' with SM

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

K-pop is one of the most followed genres in the world and the group EXO enjoys a huge fan following. The group members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin formed a sub-unit named EXO-CBX. Now, the trio has filed for contract termination with their agency SM Entertainment regarding some discrepancies over clauses. The agency has also responded regarding the same.

The trio's statement on the fallout

The trio released a statement where they said that they will be terminating their contracts with SM Entertainment from June 1. They have cited many issues which include the unclear earning records which were not settled by the agency. They also said that the agency made them sign "slave contracts" of 17-18 years as opposed to general 12-13 years of tenure.

SM Entertainment will take legal action

The agency shared a statement in response to the trio's claims. It said "outside forces (were) approaching their artists" and using false information and court documents. They also stated their plan to take legal action. Fans are taken aback by the recent development and have been supporting the trio through this tough phase by wishing them luck on social media.