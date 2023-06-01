Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' hears the death knell

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 01, 2023, 11:09 am 1 min read

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' box office collection

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was one of the greatest finds of Bollywood in the last decade. The actor delivered stellar work across celluloid and OTT. However, recently, the actor seems to have lost the mojo, when it comes to box office collection. His recent release Jogira Sara Ra Ra has tanked at the box office with no chance of revival.

Shows no improvement at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama earned Rs. 22 lakh on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 1.95 crore. The film has no hopes of making a comeback at the box office. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Zarina Wahab, among others. Fans are not happy with Siddiqui's recent work.

