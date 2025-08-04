Abhay Verma, Ananya Panday to star in Dinesh Vijan's 'Choomantar'
What's the story
Dinesh Vijan is developing a sci-fi comedy titled Choomantar, starring Ananya Panday and Abhay Verma in the lead roles, reported PeepingMoon. The film will be a unique blend of science fiction, romance, and comedy. Tarun Dudeja, who directed the female-led road trip movie Dhak Dhak in 2023, will helm Choomantar. Pre-production is set to begin in September, and filming is expected to start by the end of this year.
Career highlights
Verma and Panday have several projects in the pipeline
Verma, who gained recognition with his performance in Munjya, is returning to Maddock Films with Choomantar. He has several high-profile projects in the pipeline, including Shah Rukh Khan's King and Oni Sen's upcoming Netflix series based on Operation Safed Sagar. Panday, meanwhile, has two films lined up with Dharma Productions: Chand Mera Dil and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
Production updates
Upcoming Maddock Films projects
Maddock Films has two films lined up for release this month. John Abraham's political thriller Tehran will be released directly on ZEE5 on August 14, while the romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will hit theaters on August 29. The production house also has Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's vampire comedy Thama scheduled for a Diwali release.