Abhay Verma, Ananya Panday to star in Dinesh Vijan's 'Choomantar'

By Isha Sharma 03:53 pm Aug 04, 202503:53 pm

What's the story

Dinesh Vijan is developing a sci-fi comedy titled Choomantar, starring Ananya Panday and Abhay Verma in the lead roles, reported PeepingMoon. The film will be a unique blend of science fiction, romance, and comedy. Tarun Dudeja, who directed the female-led road trip movie Dhak Dhak in 2023, will helm Choomantar. Pre-production is set to begin in September, and filming is expected to start by the end of this year.