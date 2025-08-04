Prince Harry denies physical altercation with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry has refuted allegations of a physical altercation with his uncle, Prince Andrew, at a family gathering in 2013. The claims were made in an excerpt from Andrew's biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, published by the Daily Mail. The book is written by Andrew Lownie. The book alleged that "punches were thrown" between the two royals over "something Andrew said behind Harry's back."

Allegations detailed What did the biography say? Per the biography, "Harry told [his uncle] he was a coward not to say it to his face. Harry got the better of Andrew by all accounts, leaving him with a bloody nose before the fight was broken up." The biography also claimed that Andrew had predicted Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle would "not last more than a month." He allegedly accused Markle of being an "opportunist" and criticized Harry for not doing "due diligence into her past."

Denial Harry's spokesperson denied all claims A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan has denied these allegations, saying: "I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry." Harry and Markle have a legal letter to the outlet over "gross inaccuracies, damaging and defamatory remarks".

Family tensions Ongoing tensions between Sussexes and the royal family The allegations come amid ongoing tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and other royal family members. The couple stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. Despite these tensions, there are signs of a possible reconciliation as aides for King Charles III and Harry reportedly held a "secret peace summit" in London in July.