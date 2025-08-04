'End Gaza war': 600 ex-Israeli security officials urge Trump

Over 600 retired Israeli security officials, including former heads of intelligence agencies, have urged United States President Donald Trump to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's government to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The appeal was made in an open letter released on Monday. The signatories included former chiefs of Shin Bet and Mossad, who argued that " Hamas no longer poses a strategic threat to Israel."

Letter content War no longer just, says former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon, the former head of the Shin Bet security service, said in a video released with the letter that "at first, this war was a just war, a defensive war." However, he added that "when we achieved all military objectives," it ceased to be just. The conflict is now nearing its 23rd month and "is leading the State of Israel to lose its security and identity," he added.

Hostage situation Netanyahu pushing for decisive military victory to secure hostages release Meanwhile, Netanyahu has been pushing for a "decisive military victory" to secure the release of hostages. A diplomatic source told The Times of Israel that there is an understanding that Hamas isn't interested in a deal. According to the source, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's comments indicated Washington's desire to end the Gaza war and not expand it, moving away from partial hostage deals. Witkoff told hostages' families, "We have...very, very good plan...That effectively means the end of the war."

Cabinet split Israel divided over whether to expand Gaza offensive Israel is reportedly divided over whether to intensify its Gaza offensive or give more time for a potential deal. Channel 12 News reported that this decision is splitting Israel's security cabinet. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Military Secretary Maj Gen Roman Gofman, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs support expanding the fighting.