The Israeli military has recovered the bodies of two American-Israeli citizens, Judi Weinstein-Haggai (70) and her husband Gad Haggai (72), who were taken hostage during a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The couple was murdered by Mujahideen Brigades gunmen during an assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Their bodies were recovered from the Khan Younis area of Gaza and returned to Israel for forensic identification.