Israel recovers bodies of 2 Israeli-American hostages abducted by Hamas
What's the story
The Israeli military has recovered the bodies of two American-Israeli citizens, Judi Weinstein-Haggai (70) and her husband Gad Haggai (72), who were taken hostage during a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.
The couple was murdered by Mujahideen Brigades gunmen during an assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz.
Their bodies were recovered from the Khan Younis area of Gaza and returned to Israel for forensic identification.
Official statements
Netanyahu extends condolences to family
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences to the Haggai family.
"Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the dear families. Our hearts ache for the most terrible loss. May their memory be blessed," he said in a statement, per Associated Press.
The couple's families expressed their grief, saying they "went out for a walk on the morning of that cursed Saturday and never returned."
Ongoing situation
56 hostages still being held by Hamas
With the recovery of Weinstein-Haggai and Haggai's bodies, Israel says that 56 hostages are still being held by Hamas. Less than half of these are believed to be alive.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum has urged authorities to negotiate a new ceasefire with Hamas for the return of all remaining hostages.
"There is no need to wait another 608 agonizing days for this," it said in a statement.
Attack details
Hamas attacked couple during morning walk
On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory and launched a coordinated assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz.
The couple was reportedly out for an early morning walk when the attack began.
Weinstein managed to call emergency services and inform them that she and her husband had been shot. She also sent a message to her family.
The couple's deaths were confirmed by the kibbutz (community in Israel) in December 2023.