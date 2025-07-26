Manchester Test: Gill, Rahul stage fightback for India against England

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul staged a valiant fightback for India in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. The duo first survived a challenging spell from England's bowlers, leading to a wicketless middle session on Day 4. And then it was all about compact defense and calmness to remain unscathed in the final session. India are 174/2 at stumps on Day 4, trailing England by 137 runs. Rahul and Gill's efforts came after Ben Stokes' century helped England post an imposing total of 669 runs and take a massive lead of 311 runs.

Resilience India get reduced to 0/2 India lost their first two wickets in the 1st over of the 3rd innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan getting dismissed without troubling the score. Chris Woakes got both wickets. Jaiswal trie to flick and got squared up by the away movement to edge it to slips. And then, Sudharsan was dismissed first ball. Sudharsan wanted to leave this ball but it jumped extra to stun the batter who ended up being caught.

Early blows Rahul and Gill put on a heroic century-plus stand Rahul and Gill survived the new ball with the latter despite looking tentative, getting some much needed runs. Thereafter, Gill settled in and it also helped Rahul, who was very much happy defending. India went to tea being placed at 86/2 with Gill getting past 50. In the 3rd session, both players defied the Englishmen and ate away at England's lead. They played a risk-free brand of cricket and fought valiantly in the middle, trying to bat long. Rahul is unbeaten on 87 whereas Gill has scored 78*.

Gill Gill becomes first Asian batter with this Test record Gill etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Asian batter to score 650-plus runs in England in a Test series. Gill broke the record for the most runs scored by an Asian batter in a Test series held in England. Earlier during the course of his knock, Gill broke Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf's long-standing record of 631 runs. Gill owns 697 runs currently and is three shy of 700.

Stand Rahul, Gill stitch unique record-breaking partnership Rahul and Gill recorded the highest stand in Tests after a team was reduced to 0/2. As per the official broadcast, the duo broke a 105-run stand between India's Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath in 1977 against Australia (3rd Test, MCG). Before that, England's Archie MacLaren and Stanley Jackson added 102* runs in the first innings versus Australia in 1902 at Lord's.

Information Summary of the England bowlers Chris Woakes bowled 15 overs and owns figures worth 2/48. Jofra Archer owns figures worth 0/40 from 11 overs. Brydon Carse clocked 0/29 from 10 overs. Liam Dawson bowled 22 overs and conceded only 36 runs. Joe Root bowled 5 overs (0/17).

Information Stokes doesn't bowl for England Stokes didn't bowl a single over on Day 4. Perhaps the medics advised him to keep away from bowling given he had retired hurt on Day 3 at one stage. They want Stokes to be careful. Earlier, Stokes claimed a fifer in the 1st innings.

Match impact Ben Stokes slams a majestic ton for England England skipper Stokes, who remained unbeaten on 77 yesterday, after having retired hurt in between for cramps, converted his score to a century and helping England build a massive 311-run lead. Stokes scored 141 runs off 198 balls, ending a long wait of 35 innings without a hundred and earning himself a spot among the best all-rounders in cricket history. He also surpassed 7,000 runs in Test cricket.

Information A shout out to Brydon Carse England were 563/8 at one stage before Brydon Carse joined Stokes in the middle. A 95-run stand followed which took the steam out of India further. Carse ended up scoring an entertaining 47 from 54 balls.