England post the highest Test team total in Manchester: Stats
What's the story
England have recorded the highest team total at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Ben Stokes' men achieved the record against India in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test. England finished with a score of 669 in 157.1 overs. Notably, the resumed Day 4 on 544/7. They managed to add another 125 runs in the morning session. Here are further details.
Information
England break Australia's record
As per ESPNcricinfo, England's 669/10 is the highest total here in Manchester. England surpassed the previous best score held by Australia. The Aussies had scored 656/8d against England in July 1964.
Do you know?
4th total of 600-plus in Manchester
This is now the 4th 600-plus total at this venue. England hold the record for the 3rd and 4th best scores here. They hit 627/9d versus Australia in 1934 and 611 versus the Aussies in 1964.
Information
Highest total for England against India in Tests
This is England's second-highest total against India in Tests. Before this, England's highest Test total against India was 710/7d at Edgbaston, 2011. Alastair Cook had smashed a supreme score of 294.