England have recorded the highest team total at the Emirates Old Trafford (Image Source: X/@ICC)

England post the highest Test team total in Manchester: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:17 pm Jul 26, 202505:17 pm

What's the story

England have recorded the highest team total at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Ben Stokes' men achieved the record against India in the 2nd innings of the 4th Test. England finished with a score of 669 in 157.1 overs. Notably, the resumed Day 4 on 544/7. They managed to add another 125 runs in the morning session. Here are further details.