'Quite embarrassing': Roston Chase on West Indies perishing for 27

West Indies Test captain Roston Chase has expressed his disappointment over the team's dismal performance against Australia in Jamaica. The hosts were bowled out for a mere 27 in their second innings of the 3rd Test (Day-Night) at Sabina Park. This is now the second-lowest total in Test history. While WI lost by 176 runs, Mitchell Starc took a record five-wicket haul off just 15 balls. And Scott Boland picked up a historic hat-trick.

Captain's comment Heartbreaking to have that poor batting display: Chase Chase expressed his disappointment at the team's poor batting display, calling it "heartbreaking." He said, "It's heartbreaking to be in a position where we think we can win the game and then come out and have that poor batting display." He added that being bowled out for less than 30 is "quite embarrassing." The captain also noted that this has been a recurring issue throughout the series, making it even more disappointing.

Information Second-lowest total in Test history As mentioned, WI's 27 is now the second-lowest total ever recorded in Test history. The top spot here is occupied by New Zealand, who were bowled out for 26 against England in the 1955 Auckland Test.

Target defense Chase defends target of 204 runs, slams pitches Despite the challenging conditions for batters, Chase defended the target of 204 runs. He said, "I thought it was realistic. I mean, the wicket was a good wicket, still a good batting wicket." The all-rounder also criticized the pitches used in this series. Notably, both WI and Australia perished in each of their six innings.

Future focus Need to take a deep look at ourselves: Chase Looking ahead to their next series against India later this year, Chase stressed on the need for self-reflection and improvement. He said, "We need to really take a deep look at ourselves as batters." The captain also suggested that batting camps focusing on playing spin bowling would be ideal preparation for Indian conditions. Despite the loss, Chase remains hopeful that with time and proper preparation, they can bounce back stronger.