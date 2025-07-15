Listing the lowest team totals in Day-Night Test matches 

In a record-breaking Day-Night Test match, the West Indies cricket team was bowled out for just 27 runs in the fourth innings against Australia . The third and final game of the series took place at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. This is now the second-lowest total ever recorded in Test cricket history. Meanwhile, here we look at the lowest all-out totals in Day-Night Test matches.

#1 West Indies - 27/10 vs Australia, 2025 WI's 27/10 in the aforementioned Kingston game against Australia tops this unwanted list. Australia's pace attack wreaked havoc on their batting line-up, with Mitchell Starc taking a five-wicket haul in his first 15 balls of the final innings. He ended up with 6/9 in 7.3 overs as Scott Boland's hat-trick also tormented the hosts. Justin Greaves (11) was the only one to enter double digits for WI as they lost by 176 runs.

#2 India - 36/9d vs Australia, 2020 In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian innings ended on a paltry score of 36/9d in the third innings of the 2020 Adelaide Test against Australia. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled tight lines and shared nine wickets. While none of the Indian batters could enter double digits, Mohammed Shami could not come out to bat due to an injury. This collapse meant Australia won the pink-ball game despite India having a solid 53-run first-innings lead.