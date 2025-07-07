Pat Cummins shares this advice for Sam Konstas amid struggles

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has urged teenage opener Sam Konstas to remain patient as he awaits his chance to make a significant impact with the bat. The advice comes after Konstas's disappointing performances in Australia's recent victory over the West Indies in Grenada, where he scored just 25 and 0. Since his impressive half-century on debut against India at the MCG last year, he hasn't touched the 30-run mark across seven Test innings.

Strategic guidance Focus on your strengths says Cummins As Australia gears up for a crucial Ashes series against England, Cummins has shared some strategic advice with the 19-year-old. "Look, he's been good. I think for anyone who's starting out their Test career, you are kind of picked for a reason and...we know he's good enough," Cummins said in the post-match press conference. He emphasized the importance of focusing on one's strengths and not getting overwhelmed by individual innings.

Resilience Captain's words of wisdom for the young batter Cummins also stressed that even the best batters in the world don't meet their average three out of four times. He said, "You're going to fail more often than you're going to succeed. So as long as you're a quick learner, as long as you're moving well and giving yourself the best chance, just keep kind of doubling down on that and judge yourself after a series or so."

Championship progress Australia's victory in Grenada keeps them at WTC top spot Australia's victory in the second Test has kept them at the top of the World Test Championship standings, as they aim to qualify for a third consecutive final. Cummins expressed his excitement about their start to this new cycle saying, "It's a dream start really." He added that he was really pumped with how they bounced back after their previous defeat at Lord's a couple of weeks ago.