1st Test, Day 1: WI manage 57/4 after Australia's 180

The first day of the Frank Worrell Trophy witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Australia 's experienced pace attack fought back with a strong bowling performance after being bowled out for just 180 runs. West Indies , led by their new captain Roston Chase, ended the day at 57/4 in response to Australia's first innings total. The match is being played at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Here's more.

Bowling brilliance Joseph and Seales shine for WI West Indies's Shamar Joseph, who had previously taken seven wickets at the Gabba last year, wreaked havoc on Australia's batting lineup. He dismissed both openers and returned to wreak more havoc in the second session, finishing with impressive figures of 4/46 in his 16 overs. Meanwhile, Jayden Seales claimed figures worth 5/60 in 15.5 overs. He dismissed Josh Inglis early on before taking the crucial wicket of Alex Carey. Seales cleaned up the tail thereafter to stand tall.

Line-up struggles Australia's top 3 back in the pavilion within an hour Australia's batting troubles continued in their opening match of the new World Test Championship cycle, even with a revamped line-up. Marnus Labuschagne was left out while Steve Smith missed out due to injury. Joseph easily dismissed Sam Konstas and number three batter Cameron Green in his brilliant opening spell. He should have had all of Australia's top three back in the pavilion within an hour if not for some sloppy catching behind the wicket.

Recovery attempt Khawaja and Travis Head fall in quick succession Usman Khawaja and Travis Head tried to stabilize Australia's innings after the early wickets. They added 89 runs for the 4th wicket after Australia were 22/3 at one stage. However, Joseph struck again as he dismissed Khawaja to break the stand. The veteran managed 47 runs. After dismissing Khawaja, Joseph got Beau Webster for 11 with a jaffa. Thereafter, Australia lost Carey before Head, who hit his 19th Test half-century, was dismissed by Justin Greaves. When Khawaja perished, Australia were 111/4. With Head being sent back later, they were 142/7.

Final blows Cummins provides resistance but Seales has last laugh Seales struck again to remove Head and Alex Carey, leaving Australia reeling at 160/9. Captain Pat Cummins provided some resistance with a quickfire 28 off 18 balls, including a six over cover. However, Seales had the last laugh as he picked up four of the final five Australian wickets to claim his third five-wicket haul in Test cricket.