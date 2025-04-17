IPL: Decoding performance of RR in Super Overs
The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season witnessed its first Super Over.
With both teams tied at 188, Delhi Capitals edged past Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
This marked RR's fourth Super Over appearance in IPL history, having won two so far.
In this article, we look at all of the Rajasthan Royals' Super Over encounters across seasons.
#1
RR beat KKR, 2009, Cape Town
In Match 10 of IPL 2009, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders played out the first-ever Super Over in IPL history after both teams finished on 150.
KKR batted first in the Super Over, scoring 14/1 with three boundaries from Chris Gayle.
In response, Yusuf Pathan hammered 18 runs off just four deliveries against Ajantha Mendis, sealing a historic Super Over win for RR.
#2
RR beat KKR, 2014, Abu Dhabi
Match 19 of IPL 2014 saw another Super Over thriller between RR and KKR, with RR once again emerging victorious.
After scores were tied at 152, KKR posted 11/2 in their Super Over, courtesy of a six from Manish Pandey.
In reply, RR chased it down, scoring 11/0, helped by a crucial boundary from Shane Watson.
This marked KKR's second straight Super Over defeat.
#3
PBKS beat RR, 2015, Ahmedabad
RR suffered their first Super Over defeat in the 2015 IPL against Punjab Kings.
With scores level at 191 (20 overs), RR entered their third IPL Super Over.
PBKS recovered from a shaky start to post 15/1, driven by three boundaries from Shaun Marsh.
In reply, Mitchell Johnson struck on the first ball, and a run-out of Wriddhiman Saha sealed RR's nine-run loss (6/2).
#4
DC beat RR, 2025, Delhi
Rajasthan Royals suffered their second Super Over defeat in Match 32 of IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals after scores were tied at 188.
Mitchell Starc bowled the Super Over, conceding 11 runs despite a no-ball and two boundaries.
However, RR lost both Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal to run-outs.
Chasing 12, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs sealed the win for DC in four balls.