The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season witnessed its first Super Over.

With both teams tied at 188, Delhi Capitals edged past Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This marked RR's fourth Super Over appearance in IPL history, having won two so far.

In this article, we look at all of the Rajasthan Royals' Super Over encounters across seasons.