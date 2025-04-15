Virat Kohli explains why he removed promotional posts from Instagram
What's the story
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli recently had a fun chat with Danish Sait.
The two spoke at an RCB event where Sait, famous for his comic character Mr. Nags, asked Kohli a few questions about his social media activity.
One thing that caught attention was the archiving of promotional posts from Kohli's Instagram account.
Here's the explanation the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star gave.
Social media
Comment on Kohli's archived posts
Kohli acknowledged Sait's comment about his archived posts on Instagram.
He explained that he is currently in a unique phase with social media and doesn't plan to engage much at this time. However, he did leave room for future changes by saying, "You never know about the future."
Kohli also emphasized that his decision to archive old photos was necessary for a reset of sorts.
Brand value
Kohli's endorsement value has increased
Sait jokingly asked Kohli if his endorsement value had gone up after winning the ICC Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup.
To this, Kohli smirked and said it indeed had gone up.
This was one of the many light-hearted moments of the event, which highlighted Kohli's successful cricketing career and how it has made him a sought-after brand ambassador.
Humor
Conversation on social media
Sait also questioned Kohli if he would post their conversation on his social media profile, considering it was an organic exchange with no branded content involved.
To this, Kohli humorously shook his head in disapproval, adding a light-hearted touch to their interaction.
This playful exchange further showcased the camaraderie between the cricketer and the comedian during the event.
IPL
Kohli averages 62 in IPL 2025
On the field, Kohli is currently engaged in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The Royal Challengers, who have been under the scanner in the past, are currently in the top four this season. They have four wins from six games.
Kohli has contributed to this campaign with 248 runs at an average of 62.00. He has a strike-rate of 143.35.