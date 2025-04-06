IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Match preview and stats
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rolls on with an exciting clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025.
This will be the 20th match of this year's tournament. MI and RCB come into this contest on the back of defeats against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans respectively.
Here are further details.
Team performance
Where are the teams placed this season?
Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a mixed start to the tournament, with two wins and one loss in three matches.
Their recent defeat against Gujarat Titans by seven wickets see them placed 2nd on the points table.
RCB have 4 points with their NRR reading +1.149.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are currently struggling this season, with three losses out of four matches played so far.
MI are placed 8th with two points (NRR: +0.108).
Home advantage
H2H record, weather update and pitch report
Despite their current form, MI will be hoping to make the most of their home ground advantage at Wankhede Stadium.
As per ESPNcricinfo, MI and RCB have met 33 times. MI have won 19 times (Loss: 13 Tied: 1).
The weather report for the game predicts clear skies with a temperature of 29.9°C and humidity at 61%.
The surface will here will assist batters with pacers also getting some purchase. Teams would want to chase here.
Line-ups
A look at the probable playing XIs
Probable playing XI for Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Surakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness), Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.
Probable playing XI of RCB: Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Bumrah
MI's Jasprit Bumrah available for selection against RCB
Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection and could make his much-anticipated return in the IPL 2025 clash between MI and RCB.
MI's head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Bumrah has been training and is available for selection.
The pacer joined MI squad after getting clearance from BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.
"He's available, he's training today, and should be available [for the RCB game]," Jayawardene said in a press conference.
Player focus
Player focus: A look at Kohli's stats versus MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Virat Kohli has amassed 855 runs against MI in the IPL at an average of 30.53 from 33 matches (32 innings).
He has smashed a total of 5 fifties with his best score being 92*. He has hit 70 fours and 32 sixes with his strike rate being 126.85.
At Wankhede versus MI in the IPL, Kohli has amassed 334 runs from 11 matches at 41.75. His strike rate is 134.13. He owns 2 fifties.
