What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 rolls on with an exciting clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, 2025.

This will be the 20th match of this year's tournament. MI and RCB come into this contest on the back of defeats against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Here are further details.