What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants batter Aiden Markram made his presence felt with a knock of 53 runs from 38 balls versus Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Friday.

The South African star, who opened for LSG, got dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 18th over.

It was a crucial knock from Markram's blade as LSG posted 203/8.