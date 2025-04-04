Aiden Markram surpasses 4,500 T20 runs with 6th IPL fifty
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants batter Aiden Markram made his presence felt with a knock of 53 runs from 38 balls versus Mumbai Indians in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Friday.
The South African star, who opened for LSG, got dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 18th over.
It was a crucial knock from Markram's blade as LSG posted 203/8.
Knock
Markram makes his presence felt for LSG
Markram was part of a 76-run opening stand alongside Mitchell Marsh. Notably, Marsh scored 60 runs in that partnership from 31 balls.
After Marsh's dismissal, LSG were pegged back (107/3). Markram found an able company in Ayush Badoni, adding 51 runs for the 4th wicket.
Thereafter, he reached his fifty in the 17th over. Pandya, who ended up with a fifer, dismissed Markram.
Stats
Markram slams his maiden fifty for LSG
Playing his 48th IPL match, Markram has raced to 1,092 runs at 29.51. He registered his 6th fifty and his maiden one for LSG.
Markram, who earlier represented Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, was snapped up by LSG in the 2025 mega auction.
He scored 15, 1 and 28 for LSG ahead of this contest. He has 97 runs this season.
Information
4,500 T20 runs for Markram
As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has surpassed the 4,500-run mark in T20s. In 188 matches (176 innings), Markram has amassed 4,502 runs at 30.62. This was his 28th fifty (100s: 1). He has 154 sixes in T20s, having slammed 4 maximums in this contest versus MI.