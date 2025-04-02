Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Shubman Gill for fourth time in IPL
What's the story
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the key scalp of Shubman Gill in match number 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer got the Gujarat Titans skipper in the 5th over.
Chasing 170 runs in Bengaluru, GT were reduced to 32/1 after 4.4 overs with Gill departing for 14 runs.
Here's more.
Information
How did Gill get dismissed?
Gill smoked Bhuvi for a six in the 3rd ball of the 5th over. Bhuvi bounced back in the next delivery. A fuller ball was a touch wide outside off and it nipped away as Gill tried launching it down the ground and was caught.
Stats
Gill averages 16.50 against Bhuvi
As per ESPNcricinfo, former Sunrisers Hyderabad stalwart, Bhuvi, has now got the wicket of Gill on 4 occasions in the IPL.
Across 11 innings, Gill has scored 66 runs from 64 balls. He averages 16.50 with his strike rate being 103.12.
Bhuvi has bowled 32 dot balls in this match-up. Notably, the six on Wednesday was Gill's first against the right-arm pacer.