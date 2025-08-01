Saffron water to ice cube massage: Ankita Lokhande's wellness routine

Lokhande revealed she starts her day by drinking saffron-infused water from a silver glass. She then steps out onto her balcony to soak in the sun while speaking words of affirmation. For her skin, Lokhande uses ice cubes made from flax seeds, mulethi (liquorice), vitamin E capsules, aloe vera gel, and rice water. She also dips her face in a bowl of water with ice cubes, lemon juice, and cucumber slices. She explained, "It helps with skin tightening...and gives calmness."

Fitness and wellness

Dance instead of gym

Instead of traditional gym workouts, Lokhande prefers dancing. She says, "You can find 10 crore dance videos on YouTube from where you can try Zumba or walking exercise at home." Meanwhile, at night, Lokhande drinks a warm mixture of roasted and powdered cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and ajwain (carom seeds). "Your bones need love, too," she says. She also consumes nuts and takes a vitamin C capsule to ensure her overall well-being.