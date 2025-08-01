Saffron water to ice cube massage: Ankita Lokhande's wellness routine
What's the story
Television actor Ankita Lokhande recently shared her daily health rituals in a YouTube vlog. The routines are designed to promote a positive mindset and physical fitness. They include drinking saffron-infused water, ice cube massages, herbal concoctions, and dancing instead of traditional gym workouts. Here's a closer look at her wellness routine.
Morning routine
Morning rituals and skin care
Lokhande revealed she starts her day by drinking saffron-infused water from a silver glass. She then steps out onto her balcony to soak in the sun while speaking words of affirmation. For her skin, Lokhande uses ice cubes made from flax seeds, mulethi (liquorice), vitamin E capsules, aloe vera gel, and rice water. She also dips her face in a bowl of water with ice cubes, lemon juice, and cucumber slices. She explained, "It helps with skin tightening...and gives calmness."
Fitness and wellness
Dance instead of gym
Instead of traditional gym workouts, Lokhande prefers dancing. She says, "You can find 10 crore dance videos on YouTube from where you can try Zumba or walking exercise at home." Meanwhile, at night, Lokhande drinks a warm mixture of roasted and powdered cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and ajwain (carom seeds). "Your bones need love, too," she says. She also consumes nuts and takes a vitamin C capsule to ensure her overall well-being.