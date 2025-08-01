'Coolie': Rajinikanth starrer's audio launch, trailer expected to drop soon

LOADING...
'Coolie' releases on August 14

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 01, 2025
04:14 pm
What's the story

The highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set for a grand release on August 14. The film's audio launch will take place on Saturday at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium. This event will not only mark the release of the film's soundtrack but also celebrate Rajinikanth's remarkable 50-year career in cinema.

Trailer anticipation

Trailer of 'Coolie' expected to be released before audio launch

Ahead of the audio launch, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Coolie's trailer. It is expected to be released before the audio launch event, further heightening anticipation for the film. The film's plot, which integrates Rajinikanth's style with Kanagaraj's unique storytelling approach, has already generated significant buzz among fans.

Star-studded lineup

'Coolie' features an ensemble cast and talented crew

Coolie boasts an impressive star cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan has handled cinematography. The songs Chikitu and Monica have already gone viral among fans, adding to the excitement for the film's release.

Marketing strategy

Unique marketing strategy for 'Coolie'

The makers of Coolie have also devised a unique marketing strategy to promote the film. This includes the release of singles like Chikitu and Monica, which have helped create a strong social media presence for the film. In addition to this, Kanagaraj has been promoting the film through interviews, while Ravichander is set to do one soon. A special TV program featuring the crew playing a cricket match will also be aired as part of the promotions.