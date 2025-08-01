'Coolie': Rajinikanth starrer's audio launch, trailer expected to drop soon

The highly anticipated Tamil film Coolie , starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj , is set for a grand release on August 14. The film's audio launch will take place on Saturday at Chennai's Nehru Indoor Stadium. This event will not only mark the release of the film's soundtrack but also celebrate Rajinikanth's remarkable 50-year career in cinema.

Trailer anticipation Trailer of 'Coolie' expected to be released before audio launch Ahead of the audio launch, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Coolie's trailer. It is expected to be released before the audio launch event, further heightening anticipation for the film. The film's plot, which integrates Rajinikanth's style with Kanagaraj's unique storytelling approach, has already generated significant buzz among fans.

Star-studded lineup 'Coolie' features an ensemble cast and talented crew Coolie boasts an impressive star cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan has handled cinematography. The songs Chikitu and Monica have already gone viral among fans, adding to the excitement for the film's release.