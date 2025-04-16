Shiva Rajkumar confirms his return for Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'
What's the story
Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar has confirmed his return in the much-anticipated sequel to Rajinikanth's blockbuster Tamil film, Jailer 2.
Speaking at an event in Hyderabad for the release of his upcoming Kannada film 45, he said, "Yes, Jailer 2 is there. Director Nelson said that he would be coming soon—the shooting has actually started."
Rajkumar was stunned by the massive response to his cameo in the original.
Star-studded sequel
Rajkumar's admiration for Rajinikanth and commitment to 'Jailer 2'
Rajkumar also expressed his deep admiration for Rajinikanth. He said, "From my young age, I've been seeing him; he is more like family for us."
He confirmed his commitment to Jailer 2, saying, "When they asked me for this role, I did not want to say no. I didn't even ask for a story."
His performance in the first film resonated with fans across the world, leading to unexpected popularity.
Team appreciation
Rajkumar credited the 'Jailer' team for his iconic performance
Rajkumar also credited the Jailer team for making his scene so iconic.
He said, "Maybe I should thank the cameraman, I should thank director Nelson, and I should thank Anirudh also for giving me such beautiful music. It was surprising, but I am very thankful to all the people."
An announcement teaser for Jailer 2 was released in January 2025, featuring Anirudh, Nelson, and Rajinikanth.
Production progress
'Jailer 2' filming underway with star-studded cameos expected
Filming for Jailer 2 has begun in Kerala's Attappadi after an initial schedule in Chennai.
Apart from Rajkumar, cameos from Mohanlal and other established stars are also expected in the sequel.
This news adds to the excitement surrounding the film, which is already creating a lot of buzz in the industry.
The 2023 original film Jailer was a massive hit and continues to shatter records.