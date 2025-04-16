Alka Yagnik, daughter buy ₹11.5cr apartment in Mumbai
What's the story
Famed Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor have reportedly purchased an opulent apartment at Mumbai's Oberoi Sky Heights for a whopping ₹11.5cr. The deal was reported by Indextap.
Registered on Tuesday, the 2,297 sq ft unit was valued at ₹50,071 per sq ft. For completing this deal, they paid a stamp duty of ₹57.5 lakh.
Interestingly, Yagnik already lives in another unit in the same complex.
Previous purchase
This is Yagnik and Kapoor's 2nd property purchase
This isn't the first time Yagnik and Kapoor have jointly invested in real estate.
Four years ago, they bought a house in Goregaon West, Mumbai, from Yagnik's brother for ₹5cr.
The registration documents for the latest purchase confirm that Yagnik currently lives in Oberoi Sky Heights in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West.
Real estate trend
Other Bollywood singers making property investments
Yagnik's new property purchase comes amid a growing trend of Bollywood singers investing in Mumbai real estate.
Earlier this month, singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, and his wife Radhika Mukherjee purchased a luxury bungalow in Prabhachiwadi, Pune, for ₹10cr.
In another case, composer-singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik sold two apartments in Mumbai's Santacruz West area for ₹ 14.49 cr.