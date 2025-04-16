What's the story

Famed Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor have reportedly purchased an opulent apartment at Mumbai's Oberoi Sky Heights for a whopping ₹11.5cr. The deal was reported by Indextap.

Registered on Tuesday, the 2,297 sq ft unit was valued at ₹50,071 per sq ft. For completing this deal, they paid a stamp duty of ₹57.5 lakh.

Interestingly, Yagnik already lives in another unit in the same complex.