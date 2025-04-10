Did Sunny Deol just land his biggest payday with 'Jaat'?
What's the story
After delivering a massive hit with Gadar 2 in 2023, Sunny Deol's market value has soared. The actor, known for charging modest fees for years, is finally reaping the rewards of his renewed stardom.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Deol reportedly charged ₹50 crore for his latest release Jaat, which hit theaters on Thursday—a significant jump from the ₹8 crore he earned for Gadar 2.
Pay hike
'All is fair at the box office...'
An industry source shared, "Sunny has been accepting payment on the lower side for years. Now, after Gadar 2, he has taken a pay hike, which he deserves."
When asked if the six-fold increase in Deol's pay was too much, the insider defended the decision, saying, "All is fair at the box office as long as the star delivers."
Deol's new film, Jaat, is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and stars an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda.
Upcoming projects
Deol has big releases lined up
The Gadar actor has several big projects coming up. Deol will play Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and Sheeba Chowdhury.
The film will be released in two parts in 2026 and 2027.
He also confirmed Border 2, set in 1971, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Deol's film Lahore 1947 was earlier expected this Republic Day but got delayed due to Aamir Khan's long post-production process.