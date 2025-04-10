An industry source shared, "Sunny has been accepting payment on the lower side for years. Now, after Gadar 2, he has taken a pay hike, which he deserves."

When asked if the six-fold increase in Deol's pay was too much, the insider defended the decision, saying, "All is fair at the box office as long as the star delivers."

Deol's new film, Jaat, is helmed by Gopichand Malineni and stars an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda﻿.