What's the story The much-anticipated sequel to JP Dutta's hit film Border (1997), Border 2, will begin filming on January 6 in Dehradun, reported Mid-Day. Initially, the shoot was supposed to kick off at the end of November with a massive action sequence starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan in Jammu and Kashmir. However, with a change in plans, the schedule will now start with Dhawan's sequences in Dehradun.

Film to depict Dhawan's journey from small-town boy to soldier

The new filming schedule for Border 2 will first concentrate on Dhawan's character. A source told Mid-Day, "The schedule will begin in Dehradun with Varun, with sequences reflecting his journey from a small-town boy to someone who joins the Armed Forces." The war drama has four lead actors portraying officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The war drama will be shot across real locations in northern India.

'Border 2' enlists ex-Army major for authenticity

To keep the film as authentic as possible, a former Army Major has been helping director Anurag Singh and producer-writer Nidhi Dutta with their research. The Major is also supervising the styling, which revolves around a chapter of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. "Nidhi is seeking his guidance on the artillery that was used in the war, as well as the military strategies that were adopted," revealed a source.

'Border 2' look tests for Deol, Dosanjh, and Dhawan underway

Ahead of the January shoot, Singh has started look tests for the main cast of Border 2. Dhawan and Ahan Shetty have already completed their look tests. Dosanjh's will be done after December 15 while Deol will get his done in the last week of December. The former Army Major is expected to attend all these sessions to get the period and designation right.