What's the story

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan will be taking over as a new character, ACP Ayushmann, following the departure of ACP Pradyuman in the iconic show CID 2.

This comes shortly after veteran actor Shivaji Satam's exit from the series.

Speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Samthaan admitted it was a "huge responsibility" to fill such "humongous shoes."

Here's what he said.