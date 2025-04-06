Parth Samthaan confirms joining 'CID 2' after Shivaji Satam's exit
What's the story
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan will be taking over as a new character, ACP Ayushmann, following the departure of ACP Pradyuman in the iconic show CID 2.
This comes shortly after veteran actor Shivaji Satam's exit from the series.
Speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Samthaan admitted it was a "huge responsibility" to fill such "humongous shoes."
Here's what he said.
Initial hesitation
Samthaan's journey from doubt to acceptance
When Samthaan was offered the role, he was in two minds whether to accept it or not.
He told the portal, "When I discussed it with my family, they thought I was joking. But when I told them I was doing it seriously, they were very proud."
"It's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such shoes, such humongous shoes of ACP Pradyuman, since I'm replacing him as ACP Ayushmann."
Plot twist
Samthaan's new character to investigate ACP Pradyuman's murder
Samthaan's new character, ACP Ayushmann, will be assigned to investigate ACP Pradyuman's murder.
He said, "In the show, ACP Pradyuman is murdered. To solve the case, a new ACP has been appointed by this agency as ACP Ayushmann."
"I'm playing that role. This is a huge responsibility. This is a cross-collaboration for me...I'm glad to be a part of such an iconic show."
Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty also star in the detective show.