'Chamak' trailer promises raw tale of Punjabi indie music scene

By Aikantik Bag 03:17 pm Nov 03, 202303:17 pm

'Chamak' trailer is out now

SonyLIV is set to premiere its newest series, Chamak, a gripping musical thriller that explores the dark underbelly of Punjab's music scene. The show, created and directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, the mind behind Punjabi hits like the Sardaarji franchise and Arjun Patiala, will premiere on December 7. Recently, the makers unveiled its trailer and it promises a daunting tale.

Storyline and cast of the film

The narrative centers around Kaala, an ambitious young rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada to uncover the truth behind the murder of Taara Singh, a legendary singer gunned down during a live concert. The star-studded cast features Manoj Pahwa, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh. The show's soundtrack will feature songs by acclaimed singers such as Grewal, Mika Singh, and Sunidhi Chauhan, among others.

