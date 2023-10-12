'Aarya' S03 trailer: Sushmita Sen returns as fierce single mother

'Aarya' Season 3 is releasing on November 3

Third time's the charm? It seems true for the Sushmita Sen-led series Aarya. The series is gearing up for its third season and the makers have dropped the trailer. The trailer shows Sen reprising her role as Aarya, a determined single mother who will do whatever it takes to protect her kids. With fresh challenges and adversaries, the third installment is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The series premieres on November 3.

Aarya's struggle with the opium empire and new adversaries

In Season 3, Aarya takes the reins of her father's former opium empire. She now finds herself doing everything she once loathed while dealing with the Russians who previously threatened her life. The series introduces new villains played by Ila Arun and Indraneil Sengupta, adding even more turmoil to Aarya's already chaotic life. The series is helmed by Ram Madhvani. The series premieres on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

