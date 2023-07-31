'Mask Girl,' 'My Dearest': All K-dramas coming out in August

If you're a K-drama enthusiast looking to upgrade your watchlist this August, look no further! Similar to July, the upcoming month is filled with exhilarating releases that will keep you hooked throughout the month. From the romantic drama Destined With You to the gripping mystery Mask Girl, here's a rundown of the best K-dramas that you can add to your watchlist for August.

'The First Responders S2,' 'My Dearest' (August 4)

Season two of the SBS drama—The First Responders—directed by Shin Kyung-soo is all set to premiere on August 4 on Disney+ Hotstar. The series will mark the return of the fierce Detective Jin Ho-gae (Kim Rae-won), who will once again take charge of solving high-end criminal cases. Meanwhile, on the same day, MBC's show, My Dearest—consisting of a total of 10 episodes—will also premiere.

'Moving' (August 9)

Lately, Disney+ has taken inspiration from Netflix in producing more K-dramas that are based on popular webtoons. Following shows like Connect and Shadow Detective, Moving—directed by Park In-je—is all set to premiere on August 9. This Disney+ original—based on the eponymous webtoon by Kang Full—is a supernatural drama revolving around three teenage high school students and their parents who unexpectedly discover their extraordinary superpowers.

'Behind Your Touch' (August 12)

If you're looking for a light-hearted drama, then watch out for Behind Your Touch—premiering on August 12—exclusively on Netflix. Helmed by Kim Seok-yoon, the drama is headlined by Han Ji-min, and going by its trailer, it promises a captivating narrative that indulges in the best of comedy, crime, and fantasy. The story revolves around a veterinarian with a remarkable ability to communicate with animals.

'Mask Girl' (August 18)

Mask Girl, which promises to explore mystery with a raw and unfiltered representation, is all set to stream on Netflix on August 18. The story centers around Kim Mo-mi (Go Hyun-jung), a working woman grappling with an inferiority complex due to her appearance. In order to escape from her day-to-day struggles, she takes on a secret identity, concealing her face behind a mask.

'Destined With You' (August 23)

Want to indulge in some swoon-worthy rom-com drama? Then, Destined With You is for you! Set to premiere on August 23 on Netflix, this upcoming series revolves around the heartfelt tale of two lovers, Lee Hong-jo, a dedicated civil servant, and Jang Shin-yu, a determined lawyer. However, their love faces a twist when a forbidden book casts a curse upon Shin-yu, leading to chaos.

