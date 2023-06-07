Entertainment

OTT: When, where to watch Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 03:56 pm 1 min read

'Custody' OTT release details are out

Naga Chaitanya is one of the bonafide rising stars of Telugu films. The actor's recent release was Custody which fell flat on its face as per box office collection. Now, the project is gearing up for an OTT release, giving the film another shelf life. The cop drama received mixed to negative reviews from critics and could not impress the viewers.

OTT release date, cast, and crew of the film

The Venkat Prabhu directorial is Chaitanya's costliest project to date. It is set to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 9. The cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. The film promises some high-octane action set pieces.

