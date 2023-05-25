Entertainment

Fans strive to save #Lockwood&Co; but is it lost battle

May 25, 2023

'Lockwood & Co.' was released on Netflix in January 2023

Ever since Netflix announced the discontinuation of its series Lockwood & Co. after the first season, fans have been left disheartened. The dejected lovers of the British series have now initiated an online signature campaign, asking other streamers to take on the show. But looks like the campaign would serve no purpose in the battle which appears to have already been lost.

Why does this story matter?

Lockwood & Co. is based on Jonathan Stroud's book series by the same title. The Netflix series was released earlier this year on January 27 but was later canceled. Despite a successful first season that drew critical acclaim, the streamer didn't reprise the show.

The author also reportedly claimed that the series was listed for three weeks in the streamer's global Top 10 charts.

Fans initiated signature campaign for the show's revival

Fans have been left confused after Netflix announced its decision to not revive the show for a second season. The decision soon made its way to Twitter where fans were seen starting a signature campaign, asking other streamers, including BBC to take up the show. It also brought the focus back on shows that were canceled by Netflix in the past, despite their success.

Can the signature campaign help the show's revival?

This isn't the first time that online campaigns have been started by users for the revival of a show. In 2018, a similar campaign was run for Lucifer. After Fox canceled it, Netflix had saved it. However things seem to be different for canned Netflix shows. There are claims that Netflix's contractual norms don't allow any canceled series to be revived by other streamers.

Netflix canceled at least 60 shows in 2016

The streamer is infamous for canceling its shows. In 2016, reports claimed it canceled over 60 series after the first season. Cut to 2022, Netflix canceled some more shows including 1899, The Midnight Club, Partner Track, First Kill, and Blockbuster. The trend continued this year too when Sex/Life, Warrior Nun, Inside Job, and Uncoupled, among others were canceled.