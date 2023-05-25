Entertainment

Deepika-Katrina to star in SRK-Salman's 'Tiger Vs Pathaan': Report

Deepika-Katrina to star in 'Tiger Vs Pathaan'

YRF Spy Universe is currently the most sought-after intellectual property in India, especially after the humongous success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. There is a buzz that Aditya Chopra and team are developing a film Tiger Vs Pathaan which would go on floors after War 2. Now, reports are rife that two top female actors have been roped in for the actioner.

Actors are set to reprise their roles

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development revealed that the upcoming film will feature Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Both the actors will reprise their roles from the previous films of the franchise. This project will mark SRK and Salman Khan's return for a full-fledged film after three decades—Karan Arjun. The project is touted to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Makers to rope in a superstar as the antagonist

The source stated, "Though the title is Pathaan Vs Tiger the film will not be based on a rivalry between the two spies. Instead, the film will feature one common villain that the two actors will be pitted against." Reportedly, a famous star will be roped in to play the villain. Currently, Yash Raj Films is preparing for the release of Tiger 3.