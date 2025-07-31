Karan Johar may make 'Rocky Aur Rani...' sequel starring Dharmendra-Shabana

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently hinted at the possibility of making a film on the love story of veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi , as seen in his 2023 directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The news comes as Johar reflected on the film's legacy in an interview with The Times of India. He also addressed the buzz around Dharmendra and Azmi's kiss in the movie.

Reaction 'I may 1 day make a film...' Johar said, "There is a separate love story there." "I may one day make a film on their love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The unexpected kiss between the two actors had sparked conversations and won hearts. Johar also spoke about where he ranks Rocky Aur Rani... compared to his other hits.

Comparison How 'RRKPK' ranks among Johar's other films He said, "It is right up there with My Name Is Khan and, of course, my first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains special as it brought a smile to my father's (the eminent producer Yash Johar) face." "Our production house was suffering huge deficits when I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai."

Film's success About the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Released in 2023, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a major commercial success. The movie, led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, tells the story of an intellectual Bengali journalist and a flamboyant Punjabi man who fall in love but decide to live with each other's families before marriage. It was praised for its entertaining screenplay and strong performances by veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Azmi.