Alia Bhatt to launch new talent in Prime Video series
What's the story
Renowned actor and producer Alia Bhatt is said to be teaming up with Amazon Prime Video for a young adult web series set in a college environment.
This would be her second collaboration with the streaming platform after Poacher (2024).
The series' final draft is being worked on, with casting focusing on fresh faces.
An insider told Mid-Day, "Alia wants the show to feel authentic... She is certain that the chosen faces should be real-life 20-somethings."
New talent
Bhatt's production house to launch 4 new actors
Reportedly, the upcoming series will launch four new actors.
The story will be told from the viewpoint of two young couples, mixing slice-of-life and coming-of-age genres.
If everything falls into place, this young adult series will go on floors later this year.
The project is part of Bhatt's plan to build her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Bhatt's production house is working on multiple projects
Apart from the young adult series, Eternal Sunshine is also developing a screen adaptation of Manju Kapur's novel Difficult Daughters. This will be directed by Bhatt's mother and actor Soni Razdan.
Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt is also creating another series for the production house.
The Gully Boy actor's previous productions include Darlings (2022), Poacher (2024), and Jigra (2024).