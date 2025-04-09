What's the story

Renowned actor and producer Alia Bhatt is said to be teaming up with Amazon Prime Video for a young adult web series set in a college environment.

This would be her second collaboration with the streaming platform after Poacher (2024).

The series' final draft is being worked on, with casting focusing on fresh faces.

An insider told Mid-Day, "Alia wants the show to feel authentic... She is certain that the chosen faces should be real-life 20-somethings."