'Animal' will be a trilogy, reveals Ranbir Kapoor

By Isha Sharma 10:27 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most celebrated actors in Hindi cinema, recently spilled some exciting beans about his upcoming projects. Speaking to Deadline, the actor revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is planning a trilogy for the blockbuster film Animal (2023). He also announced that the filming for the second installment, titled Animal Park, will begin in 2027 since Vanga is currently busy with another project.

Character details

Kapoor to play dual roles in 'Animal Park'

Kapoor also revealed that he will be playing dual roles in Animal Park, a concept teased at the end of Animal. He expressed his excitement about this unique opportunity, saying, "It's very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist." "So an extremely exciting project and extremely original director and very excited to be part of it."

Sequel update

Kapoor confirmed Alia Bhatt's return in 'Brahmastra 2'

Along with the Animal trilogy, Kapoor also updated fans about the sequel of another blockbuster, Brahmastra (2022). He confirmed that Alia Bhatt will be returning for Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. The sequel's script is being written and there are speculations about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh joining the cast. However, no official announcement has been made yet about their involvement.

Future ventures

Kapoor's role in 'Ramayana' and upcoming projects

Kapoor also revealed that he has wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, in which he stars as Lord Ram. The second part of the series will go on floors soon. Apart from these, Kapoor is also shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.